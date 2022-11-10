Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,695,900.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GL opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Globe Life by 33.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

