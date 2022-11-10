Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 21,066 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

