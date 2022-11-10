Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 21,066 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
