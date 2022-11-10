Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 9.7% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 1,909,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,334,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 974,158 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

