Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,912 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 2.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $61,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,462,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,320,000 after purchasing an additional 85,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,918 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,907 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 223,853 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,648. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

