Golem Reaches Market Cap of $209.08 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $209.08 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00596068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.50 or 0.31048202 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

