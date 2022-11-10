GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

