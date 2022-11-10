GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

GDRX opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

