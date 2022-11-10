Governance OHM 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.55 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $2.55 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,334.28 or 0.13517295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002721 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00567590 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.30 or 0.29564855 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000327 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
