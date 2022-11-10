Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.13

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and traded as low as $44.00. Gravity shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 19,932 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gravity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $333.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 85,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 49.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity

(Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.