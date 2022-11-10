Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Gray Television Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $863.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Gray Television by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

