Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 5.1 %

GO stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 101,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,437. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,085.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,338 shares of company stock worth $10,609,129 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

