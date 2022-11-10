Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $238.54

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.54 and last traded at $238.04, with a volume of 1756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.