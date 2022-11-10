Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $238.54

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.54 and last traded at $238.04, with a volume of 1756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
