Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 423.0% in October

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 423.0% from the October 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Thursday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a 84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.