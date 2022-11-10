Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 15th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,784. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.20 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More

