Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 191.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.25%.
Guardion Health Sciences Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GHSI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,259. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
