Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0973 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and $1.96 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00565955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.77 or 0.29479681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

