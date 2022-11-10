Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 11th.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ GURE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at $750,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $230,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

See Also

