H2O DAO (H2O) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $209,864.99

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $64.82 million and approximately $209,864.99 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00565955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.77 or 0.29479681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000371 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.