Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CL King decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384,747 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

