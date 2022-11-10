Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Richard J. Osborne Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

HASI stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.