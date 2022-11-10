Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Richard J. Osborne Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.8 %
HASI stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.