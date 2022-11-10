Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of HDI opened at C$24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$22.66 and a one year high of C$49.58. The company has a market cap of C$576.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$816.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
