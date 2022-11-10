Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of HDI opened at C$24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$22.66 and a one year high of C$49.58. The company has a market cap of C$576.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$816.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.75.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

