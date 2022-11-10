Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

