Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,032,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 6.5 %

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 40,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,451. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

