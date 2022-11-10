Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Critical Comparison

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 29.31% 10.70% 0.96% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Harleysville Financial pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.10 $8.79 million $2.34 10.68 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.07 $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

