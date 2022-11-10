Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.68 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 66,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,420 shares of company stock worth $4,516,904. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.