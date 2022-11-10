Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.02-$0.08 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of HSC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 756,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,325. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
