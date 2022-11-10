Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.02 EPS.

Harsco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 756,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $496.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

About Harsco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

