Haywood Securities Lowers Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Haywood Securities to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s previous close.

KRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of KRR stock traded up C$0.39 on Thursday, reaching C$3.79. 728,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,491. The stock has a market cap of C$656.04 million and a PE ratio of 42.22. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.63.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

