HC Wainwright Cuts Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $33.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 328.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTGX. StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

