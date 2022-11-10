Head to Head Review: Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) & American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American National Bankshares and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. American National Bankshares pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 33.27% 11.11% 1.14% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.45 $43.53 million $3.52 10.74 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion N/A $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Standard Chartered on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.