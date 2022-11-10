Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Issue $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 8.7 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.95. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

HL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 78.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 255.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 138.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 118.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

