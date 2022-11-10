Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $925.23 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $925.23 million and approximately $93.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00082845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00064454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023537 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000276 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05048952 USD and is down -6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $107,226,250.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

