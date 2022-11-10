Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as high as C$1.54. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 86,683 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price target on Hemisphere Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,600.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

