Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as high as C$1.54. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 86,683 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price target on Hemisphere Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,600.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
