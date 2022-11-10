Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.55 Million Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

