Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.8% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $85.37. 225,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

