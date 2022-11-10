Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($20.73) and last traded at GBX 1,798 ($20.70). 667,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 628% from the average session volume of 91,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($20.15).

Herald Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 400.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,688.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,695.01.

About Herald Investment Trust

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

