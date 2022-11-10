Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRTX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.