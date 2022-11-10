HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $86.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

