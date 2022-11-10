HI One Day Volume Hits $735,793.87 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $115.35 million and approximately $735,793.87 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,279.28 or 1.00060438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008983 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00041290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00240139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04344684 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $741,165.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.