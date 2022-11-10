HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $798.00 million-$805.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.33 million.

HireRight Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HRT stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

About HireRight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HireRight by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

