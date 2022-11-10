Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Hologic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.72. 34,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,565. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,004,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 133,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

