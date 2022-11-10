Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.13. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,010,001 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

