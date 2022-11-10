HSBC Lowers Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Hold

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Covestro from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Covestro from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Covestro Stock Performance

COVTY stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

