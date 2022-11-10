Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $243.56

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.56 and last traded at $243.00, with a volume of 6339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.