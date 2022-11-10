Huntsman Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

HUN stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

