Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Hyduke Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59,000 shares.

Hyduke Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$699,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Hyduke Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.

Featured Articles

