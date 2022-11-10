Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Melius lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 444,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 106,697 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,394 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 3.5 %

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $413.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.38.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.