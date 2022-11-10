IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of IAC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $141.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

