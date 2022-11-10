IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$2.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMG. Cormark increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.89.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.47. 1,060,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,210. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

