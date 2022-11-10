ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $277,846.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $277,846.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.